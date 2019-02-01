Michy Batshuayi: Crystal Palace loan deal a 'pleasant surprise' for manager Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace originally wanted to sign Michy Batshuayi in 2016, but the striker opted to join Chelsea

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson did not know his club had signed striker Michy Batshuayi until the morning after the transfer window closed.

The Eagles signed the 25-year-old Chelsea striker on loan until the end of the season, with the deal being announced at 00:15 on Friday.

"I went to bed not knowing," said 71-year-old Hodgson.

"But it was a pleasant surprise to wake up to (sporting director) Doug Freedman's text that it had been done."

Hodgson, whose side are 15th in the Premier League and four points above the relegation zone, added: "I knew at about 8.30pm (on Thursday) that a deal could be on and had been agreed with Chelsea.

"I don't know the ins and outs, but I knew it was a distinct possibility and one we wanted to pursue.

"Doug kept me informed up to 11pm. I knew about as much as everyone else because it was that close. It was that dramatic; our form and application was one of the last ones in, maybe the very last.

"Then it was about international clearance, after the 11pm deadline, so I didn't find out until late on, after a tiring night on Thursday."

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Brom in May 2017 - a result that gave the Blues the Premier League title

Belgium international Batshuayi joined Chelsea in a £33m move from Marseille in July 2016 and scored the goal that made them the Premier League champions in 2016-17.

He scored 19 goals in all competitions for the Blues, but only started four Premier League games before loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

However, he only scored once in 15 La Liga games for Valencia before joining Hodgson's side.

"We have always liked what we have seen and I spoke to people I trust and got very good references," said the ex-England manager. "He is a player who could be a missing piece in our jigsaw puzzle.

"It will give the players a boost and more importantly our fans a boost, to have a player with a proven goalscoring record."

Palace are at home against Fulham on Saturday, before another London derby, at home against West Ham a week later.