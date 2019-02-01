Norman Smurthwaite: Port Vale owner seeks police help over supporters' abuse

Smurthwaite first tried to sell Vale in December 2015, when they were still a League One club

Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite has requested police help to tackle abuse from some fans he says has "escalated to a disgraceful and disgusting level".

The 58-year-old Midlands businessman has been involved since being part of an investment group which took Vale out of administration in November 2012.

But he has been a target for some fans of Vale, who were relegated to League Two in April 2017, in recent seasons.

"I have a genuine concern of the impact the negative press is having," he said.

"Commercially, we have already seen examples of sponsors cancelling attendance at fixtures due to fears of being caught up in what is seen as an unpleasant protest and time of uncertainty at the club.

"The morale of the players is also affected. And, over recent weeks, the threats and abuse towards myself, my family and staff, have escalated to a disgraceful and disgusting level.

"Sadly, I now feel myself wasting police officers' time as they investigate the issues."

No 'inappropriate language'

Vale, who are 18th in League Two, are managerless following Neil Aspin's decision to quit on Wednesday after 15 months in charge, having himself been the subject of verbal protests.

The Potteries club are just six points clear of trouble and in danger of losing their place in the Football League for the first time in 100 years.

But Smurthwaite says that, however worrying their position might be, he cannot tolerate the current levels of abuse - and the choice of some of the words used.

In a statement from the club, he said: "I understand at the Port Vale supporters club meeting (on Thursday) that those in attendance felt the need for an organised campaign of demonstrations because of genuine concerns about the future of the club.

"I would request that any responsible parent or grandparent would agree that the use of inappropriate language, be it home or away, is an unacceptable method of protest in front of children. I politely request going forward that you refrain from such during any protest.

"For my part, it is a democratic right for people to protest and I fully support that - it is the conduct of how they protest which I wish to comment on."

The Richards about-turn

Marc Richards had a spell as captain of Port Vale before leaving the club in the summer of 2012

Smurthwaite also spoke candidly about the club's foiled bid to re-sign experienced former Vale striker Marc Richards on transfer deadline day.

"I was contacted by his agent to advise that Swindon were happy to release him from his contract," said Smurthwaite.

"Having consulted with Tom Pope and other senior professionals within the club, due to not having a manager, it was felt it would be a valued addition to the playing squad.

"At 8.30pm, terms were agreed up until July 2020. I was advised that all personnel were at Swindon Town to proceed with the required documentation. At 8.50pm I learnt that the player was leaving his home at Northampton to drive to Vale Park to complete the required paperwork.

"The deadline for player submissions was 11pm. The distance the player had to travel, combined with the time and efforts required to prepare and complete the required documentation, posed logistical challenges resulting in the signing of Marc Richards not happening because we would have been unable to meet that deadline.

"It was believed that during the later part of the negotiations the player was at Swindon Town awaiting confirmation that negotiations had been concluded. This was clearly not the case.

"I offered the compromise of requesting he cancelled his contract prior to 11pm which would have made him a free agent with a view of dealing with the required documentation today to secure him as our player. Sadly this was rejected."