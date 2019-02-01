Marouane Fellaini: Manchester United midfielder joins Shandong Luneng in China

Media playback is not supported on this device Farewell Fellaini: Reasons why Marouane always makes an impact

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has completed his transfer to Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng.

The Belgian flew to China on Thursday to complete the deal that brings to an end five and half years at United.

Fellaini, 31, joined United from Everton for £27m in 2014 when he became the first significant signing after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure as manager.

He signed a new two-year deal last summer that was due to run until 2020.

"Everybody at United thanks Marouane for his service and wishes him well for the future as he completes his move to Shandong Luneng Taishan FC in China," the club said in a statement.

The Belgium international managed just three minutes of Premier League action under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He was signed for United by his former Everton manager David Moyes after making 141 Premier League appearances for the Goodison Park club, scoring 25 goals and making 14 assists.

Fellaini also played under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, scoring 22 goals in 177 appearances in all competitions.

He helped United win the 2016 FA Cup final as well as the Europa League and League Cup in 2017.

Fellaini's Manchester United Premier League career Stats provided by Opta Manager Appearances Goals Assists David Moyes 18 0 0 Ryan Giggs 1 0 1 Louis van Gaal 45 7 0 Jose Mourinho 57 5 1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 1 0 0 122 12 2

'A new era?': Analysis - Simon Stone

This really feels like paving the way for a new era at Manchester United.

Fellaini was the first significant signing of the post Sir Alex Ferguson-era and for some supporters has come to symbolise the problems United have had since the Scot's exit in 2013.

Six months ago, United were in the position of haggling over a new deal for Fellaini, who had allowed his contract to run out.

The two-year deal they eventually agreed is only a quarter way through and already the club are taking a hit on the £27m they paid Everton for him, to allow him to move to China.

It very much feels as though Jose Mourinho is being pinpointed as the man who wanted Fellaini around, when many fans were happy to say goodbye.

Solskjaer evidently is not worried about losing Fellaini as he has Scott McTominay as a back-up midfielder, and the obvious conclusion is that United's hierarchy do not believe the person who eventually replaces Mourinho on a full-time basis will be bothered either.

Marouane Fellaini (second left) posted this picture on social media of him and friends at an airport on Thursday

Your reactions

We asked on our BBC Sport social media accounts whether fans were sad to see Fellaini go?

Jules: Good. Never really rated him. Panic purchase by Moyes.

Sani: Thank you Fella! Wish you best of luck out there. Won't mock him like others coz he truly played for the jersey on some crucial stages.

Charlie: Honestly never been his fault, but just ain't a Man United player.

Josh: Sad to see him go? You trolling?

Jack: Whatever people say he got the job done and scored some very important goals

Andrew: Gave 100% every time he played. Played where ever he was asked to play. Never moaned or cried to his agent. But he's never fitted the United style. All the best to him.

Craig: Scored some important goals for the club, but was never really good enough to be there. Glad to see him leave, good luck to him in China.