Okera Simmonds: Accrington sign Blackburn forward on 18-month deal

Okera Simmonds
Okera Simmonds played for Liverpool's youth teams before joining Blackburn

League One Accrington Stanley have signed forward Okera Simmonds from Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old left Ewood Park on Thursday and has penned an 18-month deal with John Coleman's side.

"I think I've got everything in my locker as a striker. I can beat a man, run in behind, hold it up and link up, or drop deep and make things happen," Simmonds told the club website.

He could feature for Stanley in Saturday's home game against Blackpool.

