Hampden: Scottish FA deal to buy stadium has stalled

The Scottish FA's lease on Hampden Park expires in 2020

The Scottish FA's deal to buy Hampden Park could be in danger of collapsing.

The governing body agreed a £5m deal with owners Queen's Park in September, after discussing moving to Murrayfield.

The agreement was due to be signed off last month but negotiations have stalled, with one source describing talks as being "completely deadlocked".

One of the key stumbling blocks is a refusal by Glasgow City Council to waive a floating charge unless they have a say on how the stadium is run.

They invested around £2.6m into the redevelopment of Hampden in the 1990s on the proviso they would have representation on the board of Hampden Park Ltd (HPL), the body set up to run the stadium.

The Scottish FA has yet to form a new company or entity to replace HPL but have told the council - which has the power to block any deal - they will not be allowed a seat at the table.

Council bosses also want assurances on the future of the National Football Museum, which is housed at Hampden, but so far the Scottish FA have yet to offer any.

BBC Scotland sent a list of detailed questions to both the Scottish FA and Glasgow City Council and both parties provided short statements in response.

The Scottish FA said: "Discussions between the Scottish FA and Queens Park FC regarding the final terms of the deal for the sale of Hampden Park are ongoing. Deals of this complexity require time and effort and we will continue to work with all stakeholders to conclude the transfer of ownership of the stadium to the Scottish FA following the expiration of the lease in June 2020."

"Discussions between the Scottish FA and Queens Park FC regarding the final terms of the deal for the sale of Hampden Park are ongoing. Deals of this complexity require time and effort and we will continue to work with all stakeholders to conclude the transfer of ownership of the stadium to the Scottish FA following the expiration of the lease in June 2020." Glasgow City Council said: "We have been in discussions with all the partners involved. However the deal is between Queen's Park and the SFA and it is not appropriate for us to comment on that. It's not clear at this stage what the management arrangements will be, however we are ready to partner with the SFA in the management of the stadium and the wider development of the area."

That dispute is not the only issue. Queens Park want to continue playing their home matches at the National Stadium beyond season 2019-2020, but the Scottish FA wants them out by the end of next season.

The Scottish League Two club fear the delay in getting a deal done will impact on their ability to redevelop Lesser Hampden.

It is understood around £3m of the money received from the sale of the stadium will be used to develop the area close to the National Stadium.