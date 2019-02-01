Football postponements: Weekend schedule affected by winter weather

The midweek football programme in England was unaffected, despite the start of a spell of wintry weather in the UK

Two English Football League matches and three National League fixtures have been postponed because of snow and freezing conditions in the UK.

In League Two, Crewe v Carlisle and Port Vale v Tranmere are off.

Boreham Wood v Wrexham, Ebbsfleet v Hartlepool and Maidenhead v Dagenham & Redbridge have also been postponed because of frozen pitches.

There are yellow warnings in place for snow and ice in parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Several EFL clubs, including Wycombe Wanderers and Oldham Athletic, have thanked volunteers for clearing playing surfaces and areas surrounding stadiums in preparation for matches on Saturday.

Postponed fixtures

League Two

Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle United

Port Vale v Tranmere Rovers

National League

Boreham Wood v Wrexham

Ebbsfleet United v Hartlepool United

Maidenhead United v Dagenham & Redbridge