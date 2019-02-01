Tyler Adams: The American teenager hoping to make an impact at RB Leipzig

Tyler Adams (left) has been reunited at Leipzig with former Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch, who is the assistant manager at the German club

Every week the BBC Football Daily Euro Leagues podcast panel will select a promising 'wunderkind' to focus on. This week our subject is...

Tyler Adams

The 19-year-old United States international is yet another promising young player to head to Germany from Major League Soccer.

He was recruited by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig from New York Red Bulls in the January transfer window for a reported $3m (£2.29m) in order to fill the void left by midfielder Naby Keita, who joined Liverpool for £48m last summer.

His arrival follows that of Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies who arrived at Bayern Munich this month for $13m (£9.84m).

Adams appears to have already made a big impression for his new club, helping them to a 4-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga last weekend.

The American teenager also made quite an impact on his senior debut when, at the age of 16, he scored for Red Bulls against then Premier League champions Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

He has represented USA at youth levels and made his senior debut against Portugal in November 2017.

Euro Leagues podcast analysis - 'he totally dominated on his debut'

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein: "He's walked into his first game and totally dominated in Leipzig's 4-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf. He was running the midfield that day - he was deep lying, and was also a tough tackler. He's a very cultured and technical player.

"I think they benefitted from the fact he played a similar style in New York. He will still have to learn a lot more to make the jump up.

"It'll be very interesting to see how he gets on from now to the end of the season."