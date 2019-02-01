Japan 1-3 Qatar: World Cup 2022 hosts win first ever Asian Cup with victory over Japan

Goalscorer Almoez Ali (second left) was born in Sudan and moved to Qatar as a child

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar won their first ever Asian Cup with a 3-1 victory over four-time winners Japan.

Forward Almoez Ali broke the record of goals scored by a player at a single Asian Cup when he notched his ninth with a brilliant overhead kick.

Abdulaziz Hatem made it 2-0 with a 20-yard curled shot before Japan's Takumi Minamino fired in from inside the box.

It was 3-1 when Akram Afif converted from the spot after Southampton's Maya Yoshida had handled in the area.

VAR confirmed that the Saints defender had intentionally handled, although TV replays suggested he was unfortunate to see the decision go against him.

Afif's penalty meant he scored one goal and provided 10 assists, including two in the final, during Qatar's seven games at the competition in the United Arab Emirates.

Coach Felix Sanchez Bas' side had gone 10 hours and eight minutes without conceding a single goal at this year's competition prior to Minamino's strike.