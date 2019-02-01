Asian Cup - Final
Japan1Qatar3

Japan 1-3 Qatar: World Cup 2022 hosts win first ever Asian Cup with victory over Japan

Almoez Ali
Goalscorer Almoez Ali (second left) was born in Sudan and moved to Qatar as a child

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar won their first ever Asian Cup with a 3-1 victory over four-time winners Japan.

Forward Almoez Ali broke the record of goals scored by a player at a single Asian Cup when he notched his ninth with a brilliant overhead kick.

Abdulaziz Hatem made it 2-0 with a 20-yard curled shot before Japan's Takumi Minamino fired in from inside the box.

It was 3-1 when Akram Afif converted from the spot after Southampton's Maya Yoshida had handled in the area.

VAR confirmed that the Saints defender had intentionally handled, although TV replays suggested he was unfortunate to see the decision go against him.

Afif's penalty meant he scored one goal and provided 10 assists, including two in the final, during Qatar's seven games at the competition in the United Arab Emirates.

Coach Felix Sanchez Bas' side had gone 10 hours and eight minutes without conceding a single goal at this year's competition prior to Minamino's strike.

Line-ups

Japan

  • 12Gonda
  • 19H SakaiBooked at 86mins
  • 16Tomiyasu
  • 22YoshidaBooked at 82mins
  • 5Nagatomo
  • 21Doan
  • 18ShiotaniSubstituted forItoat 84'minutes
  • 7ShibasakiBooked at 20mins
  • 8HaraguchiSubstituted forMutoat 62'minutes
  • 15Osako
  • 9MinaminoSubstituted forInuiat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Higashiguchi
  • 2Miura
  • 3Muroya
  • 4Sasaki
  • 6Endo
  • 10Inui
  • 11Kitagawa
  • 13Muto
  • 14Ito
  • 20Makino
  • 23Schmidt

Qatar

  • 1Al Sheeb
  • 2Carvalho Deus CorreiaBooked at 90mins
  • 15Al Rawi
  • 16KhoukhiSubstituted forAl Hajriat 61'minutes
  • 4Salman
  • 3Hassan Fadlalla
  • 10Al HaydosSubstituted forBoudiafat 74'minutes
  • 23Madibo
  • 6Hatim
  • 11AfifBooked at 84mins
  • 19Zainalabiddin AbdullaSubstituted forAl Aaeldin Abdelmotaalat 90+6'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Al Aaeldin Abdelmotaal
  • 8Khaleefa Hamid
  • 9Mohammed
  • 12Boudiaf
  • 13Al Muhaza
  • 14Al Hajri
  • 17Fahmi Mostafa
  • 18Rashid Abdallah Al-Ali
  • 20Afif Yahya
  • 21Mohamed Ali
  • 22Albakri
Referee:
Ravshan Irmatov

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamQatar
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away8

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 1st February 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1UAE31204225
2Thailand311135-24
3Bahrain31112204
4India31024403

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Jordan32103037
2Australia32016336
3Palestine302103-32
4Syria301225-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1South Korea33004049
2China32015326
3Kyrgyzstan31024403
4Philippines300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iran32107077
2Iraq32106247
3Vietnam310245-13
4Yemen3003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Qatar3300100109
2Saudi Arabia32016246
3Lebanon310245-13
4North Korea3003114-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan33006339
2Uzbekistan32017346
3Oman31024403
4Turkmenistan3003310-70
View full Asian Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you