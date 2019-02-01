Japan 1-3 Qatar: World Cup 2022 hosts win first ever Asian Cup with victory over Japan
World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar won their first ever Asian Cup with a 3-1 victory over four-time winners Japan.
Forward Almoez Ali broke the record of goals scored by a player at a single Asian Cup when he notched his ninth with a brilliant overhead kick.
Abdulaziz Hatem made it 2-0 with a 20-yard curled shot before Japan's Takumi Minamino fired in from inside the box.
It was 3-1 when Akram Afif converted from the spot after Southampton's Maya Yoshida had handled in the area.
VAR confirmed that the Saints defender had intentionally handled, although TV replays suggested he was unfortunate to see the decision go against him.
Afif's penalty meant he scored one goal and provided 10 assists, including two in the final, during Qatar's seven games at the competition in the United Arab Emirates.
Coach Felix Sanchez Bas' side had gone 10 hours and eight minutes without conceding a single goal at this year's competition prior to Minamino's strike.
Line-ups
Japan
- 12Gonda
- 19H SakaiBooked at 86mins
- 16Tomiyasu
- 22YoshidaBooked at 82mins
- 5Nagatomo
- 21Doan
- 18ShiotaniSubstituted forItoat 84'minutes
- 7ShibasakiBooked at 20mins
- 8HaraguchiSubstituted forMutoat 62'minutes
- 15Osako
- 9MinaminoSubstituted forInuiat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Higashiguchi
- 2Miura
- 3Muroya
- 4Sasaki
- 6Endo
- 10Inui
- 11Kitagawa
- 13Muto
- 14Ito
- 20Makino
- 23Schmidt
Qatar
- 1Al Sheeb
- 2Carvalho Deus CorreiaBooked at 90mins
- 15Al Rawi
- 16KhoukhiSubstituted forAl Hajriat 61'minutes
- 4Salman
- 3Hassan Fadlalla
- 10Al HaydosSubstituted forBoudiafat 74'minutes
- 23Madibo
- 6Hatim
- 11AfifBooked at 84mins
- 19Zainalabiddin AbdullaSubstituted forAl Aaeldin Abdelmotaalat 90+6'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Al Aaeldin Abdelmotaal
- 8Khaleefa Hamid
- 9Mohammed
- 12Boudiaf
- 13Al Muhaza
- 14Al Hajri
- 17Fahmi Mostafa
- 18Rashid Abdallah Al-Ali
- 20Afif Yahya
- 21Mohamed Ali
- 22Albakri
- Referee:
- Ravshan Irmatov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away8