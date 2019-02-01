National League news - February 2019

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 February

Eastleigh have signed 20-year-old defender Shaun Hobson on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Bournemouth.

AFC Fylde have said they rejected a £50,000 bid from an "unnamed former Premier League side" for top goalscorer Danny Rowe on transfer deadline day.

The 29-year-old former Lincoln City striker has scored 21 goals in 31 National League appearances this season.