James Milner: How funny is the Liverpool midfielder?

Guess who's back, back again? Milner's back, tell a friend.

Less than a year after finally joining Twitter, James Milner is out to prove his parody account wrong once again.

'Boring James Milner' might have 634,000 followers, but the Liverpool midfielder is showing he's far from that.

He's had his moments before - in December BBC Sport had a look through his social media for his best bits - but he's gone one better.

In a clever twist of Eminem's 'Stan' lyrics, Milner has made Twitter's football fans' tea go cold and they're wondering why...

It all started with a pair of shorts...

Then the same fan tweeted him again:

"Dear Mister "I'm Too Good To Call Or Write My Fans,

This will be the last tweet I ever send your [bottom],

It's been six months and still no word, I don't deserve it?"

To which the reply from the real James Milner was:

Not bad since it was a combination of the original lyrics, and the final words of the song "Damn!":

"Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner but I just been busy...

Why are you so mad? Try to understand, that I do want you as a fan..."

And for that, Milner seemed to win Twitter...