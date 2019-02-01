Derek McInnes says Graeme Shinnie will give the club "clarity" on future in coming weeks

Captain Graeme Shinnie is out of contract in the summer

Graeme Shinnie will give Aberdeen "clarity" over his future in the next two weeks says manager Derek McInnes.

And McInnes also says he has been "given assurances" that the club do not need to accept an offer for winger Gary Mackay-Steven.

McInnes had previously said he wanted an answer from Shinnie in January, who is out of contract in summer.

"He is someone who has clearly got the club at heart and knows his importance within the club," said McInnes.

"Hopefully we can get some clarity on that next week or the week after.

"We've had one or two discussions and obviously wanted to get this window out without adding more."

Mackay-Steven, who is also out of contract at the end of the summer, had been the subject of an offer from New York City - one that the 28-year-old wanted to take time to consider.

The MLS transfer window runs from February 13 until May 7.

"There is a chance [he could leave before the end of the season], but I've been given assurances that we don't need to take an offer", McInnes said.

"Last time he was at Hampden [Scottish League Cup final] he was stretchered off, and in Gary's mind he wants it - if it's going to be his last game for Aberdeen, and there's no certainty with that being in the Scottish Cup final - to be a winning performance.

"He has clear objectives of what he wants to do at Aberdeen, and hopefully it's beyond this season, we've not given up that hope. You never know, but I'm pretty sure that Gary will be with us until the last kick of the ball."

'Not a perfect window, but a good window'

Aberdeen turned down a bid for Scott McKenna from Stoke City

McInnes believes his side has strengthened, despite the lack of signings in the January transfer window.

Greg Stewart joined the club on loan from Birmingham - his second spells at the club - while Max Lowe also returned from Derby.

Mark Reynolds, Scott Wright and Bruce Anderson left the club on loan deals to Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline respectively.

"We made a concerted effort to try and keep the quality within the squad," said McInnes.

"I'm pleased with the fact we've managed to reject offers for Gary [Mackay-Steven] and Scott [McKenna], and we keep the nucleus of a strong team - a bit lighter in terms of numbers but we've got good young ones coming through.

"I wouldn't say it was a perfect window, but it was a good window. We've got a squad there that can hopefully meet the demand that faces us.

"I can maybe understand fans would say five players out and only two in, but ultimately we've strengthened I think and we've not lost."