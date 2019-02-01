Cardiff City 'must move mountains' after Sala tragedy - Warnock

Neil Warnock thanks the fans after their 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Tuesday

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says the club "must move mountains" to recover from the disappearance of striker Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine, who is Cardiff's record signing, has been missing since his plane vanished over Guernsey 11 days ago.

Warnock, who admitted the Bluebirds could not replace Sala as potential transfer targets did not want to join Cardiff under the circumstances, is urging his players to prove their doubters wrong.

"Once we get this weekend out the way and we can move on, we have to regroup," he explained.

"We have to come up with a formula to get points on the board. People will write us off and quite rightly so.

"Other clubs have players like (Solomon) Rondon and (Alexander) Mitrovic, doing what they are doing, but we don't have one of them, really.

Tributes left for Sala outside Cardiff City Stadium

"This year I thought it would be a great accolade to stay in the division," Warnock added.

"Even now, it is still probably by a mile (a big challenge), when you look at the circumstances.

"It is not all about money. It is about getting a group of lads to believe in what they are doing and moving mountains again.

"We keep getting knocks and blows, but we keep bouncing back. If it isn't good enough, it won't be for the lack of trying."

Cardiff were only able to add Reading's utility man, Leandro Bacuna, on transfer deadline day.

Warnock says he did consider signing a striker to replace Sala, but says players were not keen to fill that role.

"One or two of the strikers we were talking about didn't really want to come in on the circumstances. They didn't want to come in after what's happened. So it's been a very difficult window," he explained.

Warnock says any tributes paid to Sala during Saturday's clash with Bournemouth, Cardiff's first home game since Sala's disappearance, will be done with the approval of his family.

"I don't know what is planned for Saturday," he said.

"I don't really know, we will be informed, myself and the players, from our respect it is whatever the families want really, whatever the family of Emiliano want or think, I think we've got to adhere to really."

Lenandro Bacuna joined Aston Villa from FC Groningen

Warnock says he was pleased to sign Reading midfielder Bacuna, saying the Bluebirds' 2-1 midweek defeat at Arsenal helped him to focus on football again.

The 70-year old manager told the BBC on Monday that he had thought about quitting his job "24 hours a day, seven days a week," since Sala disappeared.

"I think my heart was in it again this week, Bacuna is a player I really worked hard on, I was determined to get something like that over the line," he said.

"I think he will be a fan favourite here long after I have gone."