John Askey: Port Vale appoint ex-Shrewsbury & Macclesfield boss as new manager

John Askey spent just five months in charge at Shrewsbury after five years as boss of Macclesfield

Port Vale have appointed former Macclesfield Town and Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey as their new manager.

Askey, 54, whose father Colin played for Vale for a decade in the 1950s, returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Shrewsbury in November.

He has succeeded Neil Aspin, who stood down as Vale boss on Wednesday after 15 months in charge.

Askey has signed a contract until the end of the season.

Vale are 18th in League Two, just six points above the relegation zone, and have won just once in their past 12 games in all competitions.

Dave Kevan, who played for and coached at Vale's local rivals Stoke City, will work alongside Askey as assistant manager.

Askey led Macclesfield to the National League title last season before leaving the Silkmen to take his first managerial post in the English Football League at Shrewsbury.

Town lost in the League One play-off final in May 2018 under Paul Hurst and they struggled under Askey, who won just four of his 17 league matches in charge of the Shropshire club before he was dismissed.