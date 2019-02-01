Jonte Smith: Oxford United sign Lewes FC striker until end of season

Jonte Smith was a prolific goalscorer for Lewes FC after joining them in 2016

Oxford United have signed striker Jonte Smith for an undisclosed fee after his deal at Isthmian Premier Division side Lewes was terminated early.

The 24-year-old Bermuda international, who scored 56 goals in 121 games for Lewes, has joined Oxford on a contract to the end of the season after impressing in a short trial.

Boss Karl Robinson told the Us website: "He is very raw but he is a goalscorer.

"We think he deserves longer to try and impress us."

