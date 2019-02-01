Jonte Smith: Oxford United sign Lewes FC striker until end of season
-
- From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United have signed striker Jonte Smith for an undisclosed fee after his deal at Isthmian Premier Division side Lewes was terminated early.
The 24-year-old Bermuda international, who scored 56 goals in 121 games for Lewes, has joined Oxford on a contract to the end of the season after impressing in a short trial.
Boss Karl Robinson told the Us website: "He is very raw but he is a goalscorer.
"We think he deserves longer to try and impress us."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.