Tunisia to face World Cup finalists Croatia in June friendly

Tunisia made their fifth World Cup appearance at the 2018 finals in Russia

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) has announced a friendly against World Cup runners-up Croatia.

The match is set of 11 June in Croatia ahead of the Carthage Eagles playing at the Africa Cup of Nations finals .

"This match will be an important step in the preparations for the upcoming Afcon in Egypt," the FTF said in a statement.

It will be the first ever meeting between the two nations.

While Tunisia failed to make it past the group stage of the World Cup in Russia the Croatians made it to the final, where they lost 4-2 to France.