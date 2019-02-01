Hector Bellerin: Arsenal full-back has successful knee operation in Spain

Bellerin
Bellerin shared an image of himself in his hospital bed following surgery

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has had successful surgery on the knee injury sustained against Chelsea.

Bellerin, 23, was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute of Arsenal's 2-0 win on 19 January.

Arsenal said he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee and will miss "six to nine months."".

Bellerin tweeted that his surgery in Spain was a "success" and thanked doctors and physios for getting him through the procedure with "such ease".

Bellerin has played 19 times for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Three days after sustaining his injury, Bellerin tweeted images of the early stages of his recovery process and he has now had surgery
Three days after sustaining his injury, Bellerin tweeted images of the early stages of his recovery process and he has now had surgery

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you