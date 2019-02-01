Paddy McLaughlin: Cliftonville hope to appoint Institute boss as their next manager

McLaughlin helped Institute to gain promotion in his first season in charge

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin says he is interested in the vacant manager's job at Cliftonville.

The Reds have made a formal approach for McLaughlin, who has helped Stute to seventh place in the Premiership after guiding them to promotion last season.

Institute have yet to comment on the offer but McLaughlin would welcome the chance to speak with the Belfast club.

Cliftonville are 10 points clear of Stute in sixth place but have won just one of their last seven league matches.

McLaughlin, 39, has emerged as the preferred candidate to succeed Barry Gray at Solitude and BBC Radio Foyle report that he is interested in the role.

Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor has been compiling a shortlist of potential candidates since Gray's departure in the wake of the 3-1 defeat at Dungannon on 19 January and he has asked their Premiership rivals for permission to speak with McLaughlin.

The former Derry City, Coleraine and Institute defender has built an impressive reputation in his 18 months in charge at Institute, despite the club being forced to play their matches at the Brandywell instead of their traditional home at the Riverside Stadium.