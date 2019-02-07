Aston Villa v Sheffield United (Fri)

On-loan Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings will face no retrospective action over an incident which left Reading's Nelson Oliveira with serious facial injuries

Aston Villa will have defender Tyrone Mings available for the visit of Sheffield United in the Championship.

Mings faces no retrospective action from an incident which left Reading's Nelson Oliveira with serious facial injuries in their goalless draw.

Midfielder Jack Grealish (shin) has resumed light training but is still some time away from a return.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has few injury concerns and may rotate his starting line-up as a result.

After winning their first three home games under Dean Smith, Villa have won just once in six since at Villa Park - the 2-1 victory last time out against bottom club, Ipswich.

Smith's Villa side start the night in ninth, four points off a play-off place, but 11 points behind the third-placed Blades.

Victory for the visitors would take them top on goal difference before second-placed Leeds travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday and current leaders Norwich host Ipswich on Sunday.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith told BBC WM 95.6:

"For both teams it's a big game. Sheffield United are a very good team and Chris (Wilder) has done a terrific job with them.

"I know a few of their players, I sold him a couple of their centre-halves in Jack O'Connell and Jon Egan so I know them well and I'm not surprised to see them where they are.

"I've had some tough games against them before, but it's certainly a game we'll want to win to get in touch with the play-off places.

"But, we've been very good at home and what we need to make sure we do is turn these tighter, close games into wins."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"With the away fixtures we've got coming up from now, it's a tough list and they come thick and fast between now and the end of the season.

"It does seem we're not far off going into spring and the clock's going forward, but there's still a third of the season to cram in, so lots of work still to be done.

"At the top of the pitch, we've got some brilliant options and some cracking players to call upon for these sorts of games.

"You've got to be right at it for a nine-month season and you can't just peak for two weeks. That's what we'll need to do if we want to achieve something."

Match facts