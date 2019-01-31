Alex Bradley: Burton Albion sign West Bromwich Albion midfielder on loan

Burton Albion are 13th in the third tier, six points above the relegation zone

Burton Albion have signed West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Bradley on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Finland youth international has been on loan at non-league outfit Havant & Waterlooville this term, scoring two in nine games.

Brewers boss Nigel Clough told the club website: "He's a young player who we want to have a look at.

"He had a couple of days on trial with us and did well in training so it's a chance for us to see what he's like."

