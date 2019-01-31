Beni Baningime: Wigan sign Everton midfielder until the end of the season

From the section

Beni Baningime played in the Premier League for Everton

Everton have loaned midfielder Beni Baningime to Wigan Athletic for the remainder of the season.

The DR Congo-born player, 20, has played 12 first-team games for the Toffees having progressed through the academy ranks at Goodison Park.

Championship strugglers Wigan already have Baningime's brother Divin in their development squad.

"Beni is a bright, energetic midfielder who was playing in the Premier League last season," boss Paul Cook said.

