Andy King: Derby County sign Leicester City midfielder on loan

Leicester City midfielder Andy King has joined Championship side Derby County on loan until the end of the season.

The Wales international, Leicester's longest-serving player, has only played one FA Cup game this campaign.

The 30-year-old lifted the Premier League title with the Foxes in 2016 but was left out of Claude Puel's 25-man Premier League squad this season.

"I am sure he will have a positive impact on the squad for the rest of the season," Rams boss Frank Lampard said.

He added: "He is a talented and experienced midfielder who has competed in the Premier League and top end of the Championship with great success."

King, who joined Leicester in 2007, has made 390 club appearances, scoring 64 goals.

He has 50 international caps and helped Wales to the European Championships semi-finals in 2016.

