Ben Liddle: Forest Green Rovers sign Middlesbrough midfielder on loan

Ben Liddle
Ben Liddle has not yet made a senior, first-team appearance for Middlesbrough

Forest Green Rovers have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Ben Liddle on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has predominantly featured for Boro's under-21 side, making three appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy earlier this season.

His father Craig - who is Boro's academy manager - made 25 appearances for the Championship club as a player.

The Gloucestershire club are fourth in League Two, two points off the automatic promotion places.

