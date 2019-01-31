St Mirren: Duckens Nazon & Laurentiu Corbu sign for Paisley club

Duckens Nazon scored six goals for Coventry City

Duckens Nazon is the striker St Mirren have been "crying out for", says Oran Kearney after signing the Haiti cap on loan from Sint-Truiden.

The 24-year-old has only made five appearances, scoring once, for the Belgian top-flight club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But he has found the net 15 times in 24 games for his country.

St Mirren have also Dinamo Bucharest defender Laurentiu Corbu on loan.

The Romanian, 24, joins compatriot Mihai Popescu in Paisley on a deal which contains an option to make it permanent in the summer.

Nazon did not make a first-team appearance with Wolves but scored six goals in 16 appearances in League Two with Coventry City before finding the next seven times in 22 games for Oldham Athletic in League One.

"He is very powerful and we have probably lacked that physical presence up-front," manager Kearney said.

"There's a hunger from him to get over and get playing. He is a Haiti international but has lived and played in England for a few years and that was important for us.

"We've done a huge amount of work on it. It's been very much one of patience and we have said all along that we would rather wait to try and get the right players in than sign for the sake of signing."