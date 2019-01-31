Youssouf Mulumbu: Celtic midfielder returns to Kilmarnock on loan

Youssouf Mulumbu made his Celtic debut against Kilmarnock in September

Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has returned to Kilmarnock on loan for the remainder of the season.

Mulumbu, 32, helped Steve Clarke's side to a fifth-place Scottish Premiership finish last term before leaving in the summer and joining Celtic.

However, the former Paris St-Germain, West Brom and Norwich player has made only three appearances for Brendan Rodgers' Scottish champions.

Kilmarnock are third in the top flight, six points behind leaders Celtic.

Mulumbu becomes the club's fourth January signing, following the loans of strikers Liam Millar and Conor McAleny and the permanent addition of defender Alex Bruce.