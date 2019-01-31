Zach Clough: Rochdale renew loan deal for Nottingham Forest striker

Zach Clough started three league games in his initial loan spell at Rochdale earlier this season

Rochdale have renewed a loan deal for Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough until the end of the season.

Clough joined the League One club on an initial loan deal at the start of the season, but injuries restricted him to just nine appearances.

The 23-year-old resumed training at Forest earlier this month.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton, helping the Trotters secure their Championship survival during nine league appearances.

