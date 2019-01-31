Charlie Wakefield: Coventry City sign former Chelsea youth winger

Charlie Wakefield was an FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League winner with Chelsea

Coventry City have signed winger Charlie Wakefield following his release by Premier League Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the Sky Blues, who are 11th in League One.

Manager Mark Robins told the club website: "He is a player with great technical ability and a lot of pace too, and will really add to our squad.

"We look forward to working with him, as he is a player who also has great potential to improve even further."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.