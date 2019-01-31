Matty Virtue: Blackpool sign Liverpool midfielder for undisclosed fee

Matty Virtue played 15 times in all competitions for Notts County last term

League One Blackpool have signed Liverpool midfielder Matty Virtue for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old former Notts County loanee has agreed a two-and-half-year contract at Bloomfield Road.

Virtue, who had been with the Reds' academy since 2008, captained their under-23 side earlier this term.

He made 13 league appearances while on loan with the Magpies during the second half of last season, but did not feature at senior level for Liverpool.

