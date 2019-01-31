​Lincoln City: Keeper Matt Gilks joins from Scunthorpe and Lee Angol on loan

From the section

Lee Angol started his career at Tottenham but never made a first-team appearance

​League Two leaders Lincoln City have signed Scunthorpe United goalkeeper Matt Gilks and agreed a loan move for Shrewsbury Town striker Lee Angol.

Angol, 24, will move to Sincil Bank until the end of the season for his second spell at the club.

The length of former Scotland international Gilks' contract has not been disclosed.

Ex-Blackpool shot-stopper Gilks, 36, has not featured for the Iron this season, who he joined in summer 2017.

