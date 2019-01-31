European transfers round-up: Shinji Kagawa joins Besiktas

Kagawa joined Dortmund from Manchester United for £6.5m in 2014

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Manchester United player has fallen out of favour at Dortmund, with his last appearance for the Bundesliga side in October last year.

Kagawa, 29, had been linked with a move to struggling French side Monaco but has opted to move to Turkey.

Besiktas are currently sixth in the Super Lig, 11 points behind leader Istanbul Basaksehir.

Barcelona to sign 'next Dani Alves'

Spanish giants Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Atletico Mineiro right-back Emerson in the summer.

The Brazilian will officially join the La Liga leaders on 1 July for a fee of £10.5m, with Emerson signing a five-year deal.

Barcelona's official website said the 20-year-old has been likened to the club's former wing-back Dani Alves because 'he likes to go forward and support the attack'.

Muntari moves to Albacete

Meanwhile, former Portsmouth midfielder Sulley Muntari has completed a move to Spanish second division side Albacete.

The 34-year-old former Ghana international had been without a club since leaving Deportivo La Coruna last summer.

Muntari played for Portsmouth from 2007 until 2008 and also played for Sunderland and both Milan clubs.

Cardiff City target joins Eintracht

Defender Almamy Toure, who had been linked with a move to Cardiff City, has left Monaco for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Toure came through the ranks at Monaco and was part of their Ligue 1 title-winning team in 2017.

