Kazaiah Sterling: Tottenham striker joins Sunderland on loan

Kazaiah Sterling scored eight goals in 20 games for Tottenham Under-23s last season

Sunderland have signed striker Kazaiah Sterling on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

The England youth international, 20, came on as a substitute in Spurs' FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He made his first-team debut against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League in December 2017.

"Kazaiah has risen to the various challenges he's faced throughout his development in youth football," Sunderland manager Jack Ross said.

"He arrives at Sunderland ready to prove himself again.

"He's athletic, good on the ball and has an eye for goal, so he has all the attributes at his disposal to ensure he's a success during his time at the Stadium of Light."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.