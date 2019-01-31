Josh Knight: Leicester defender joins Peterborough on loan

Josh Knight has played three times for Leicester in this season's EFL Trophy

Peterborough have signed Leicester defender Josh Knight on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has joined Posh after signing a new contract to stay with the Foxes until 2021.

Knight could make his debut for Darren Ferguson's side at home to Plymouth on Saturday.

"Leicester is an excellent breeding ground for players and he has developed really well over the last year or so," Ferguson said.

"He can play as a full-back or even as a defensive midfield player and that versatility is also important. He ticks a lot of boxes and we have secured this deal ahead of a number of other League One clubs."

