Liam Ridgewell: Hull City sign veteran defender until end of the season

From the section

Liam Ridgewell spent four and a half years with Portland Timbers

Hull City have signed free agent Liam Ridgewell on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old defender left MLS side Portland Timbers at the end of their season in December.

Ridgewell, who is the Tigers' second January signing after Marc Pugh, came through the ranks at Aston Villa before spells with Birmingham City and West Brom.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home game against Stoke City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.