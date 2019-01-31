Can you name these 10 strange January signings?
-
- From the section Premier League
Burnley completed one of the more unexpected bits of business on transfer deadline day when they brought Peter Crouch back to the Premier League from Stoke City.
The January window has seen some pretty unusual bits of business done over the years.
We've put together a list of 10 strange transfer moves, can you name the players involved? You've got three minutes...
Can you name these 10 strange January signings?
Score: 0 / 10
03:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10