Stefan Scougall: Carlisle United sign Scottish midfielder on short-term deadline day deal

Carlisle United have signed midfielder Stefan Scougall on a short-term deal until the end of this season.

The 26-year-old Scot is reunited with Cumbrians manager Steven Pressley, who he played under at Fleetwood in League One three seasons ago.

Scougall's arrival takes new boss Pressley's total of signings to six since he took charge on 16 January.

Promotion-chasing Carlisle are fifth in League Two, just two points off an automatic place.

Scougall, who began his career at Livingston, started this season back north of the border at St Johnstone, who he joined from Fleetwood in June 2017.

He scored 10 times in 100 appearances with Sheffield United, who he joined from Livingston in January 2014.

