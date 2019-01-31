Cameron McGilp: Swindon Town sign Birmingham City midfielder
Swindon have signed Birmingham City midfielder Cameron McGilp on a free transfer on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 20-year-old Australian joined Blues from Melbourne Victory in August but did not make a senior appearance for the Championship side.
McGilp could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's home game against Forest Green.
"Swindon are a big club so I didn't have any hesitation to come down," he told the club website.
