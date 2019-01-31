Dominic Iorfa, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar: Sheffield Wednesday sign trio

Rolando Aarons has made 27 appearances for Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa for an undisclosed fee and Newcastle's Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar on loan.

The Owls have not disclosed the length of the deal that former England Under-21 international Iorfa, 23, has signed.

Midfielder Aarons, 23, and defender Lazaar, 27, have both joined on loan until the end of the season.

All three could feature in Steve Bruce's first game in charge of the club at Ipswich on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.