Man United's Zak Dearnley and West Ham's Oladapo Afolayan join Oldham on loan

Zak Dearnley was a substitute for Manchester United for the final game of the 2016/17 season against Crystal Palace.

League Two Oldham Athletic have signed Premier League youngsters Zak Dearnley and Oladapo Afolayan on loan for the rest of the season.

Dearnley, 19, has joined from Manchester United while 21-year-old Afolayan has moved from West Ham.

Both are strikers who have figured in Premier League 2 for players aged under 23.

Afolayan scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for Solihull Moors during a previous loan spell.

