Brighton: Jan Mlakar and Tudor-Cristian Baluta join Seagulls

Jan Mlakar, centre, started his career in Italy with Fiorentina

Brighton have completed the permanent signings of striker Jan Mlakar and midfielder Tudor-Cristian Baluta on three-and-a-half-year deals.

Mlakar, 20, has joined from Slovenian side NK Maribor while 19-year-old Baluta makes the move from Romania's FC Viitorul Constanta.

Both players have immediately returned to their former clubs on loan for the rest of the season.

The terms of the two deals are undisclosed.

Slovenian forward Mlakar has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances for Maribor this season.

"Everything here is incredible; I don't think I can count all the pitches," said Mlakar.

"I still can't believe that I've signed for such a good club. I will need to take a few days for it to sink in."

Baluta, who can also play as a defender, has featured regularly for FC Viitorul Constanta this term, making 15 appearances in the Romanian top flight.

"It's a great day for me," said Baluta. "To decide to be part of this club is the best decision that I've made."

