West Ham: Reece Oxford joins Augsburg on loan

Oxford has not made a Premier League appearance for West Ham since October 2016

West Ham defender Reece Oxford has joined Bundesliga outfit Augsburg on loan for the rest of the season.

Oxford, 20, spent part of last season in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach during two loan periods.

He has not played in the Premier League for West Ham this term, with his only appearances having been in the EFL Trophy.

Oxford's West Ham contract is not due to expire until 2021.

He became the Hammers' youngest-ever player at 16 years and 198 days when he made his debut for the club in a 3-0 Europa League win against Andorran club Lusitanos in July 2015.