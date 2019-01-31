Charlie Goode: Northampton sign Scunthorpe defender on loan

Charlie Goode has scored three goals for Scunthorpe this season

Defender Charlie Goode has joined Northampton on loan from Scunthorpe for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has played 85 times for Scunthorpe with 25 of his appearances coming this season.

"Charlie has a lot of EFL experience. He is a right-footed central defender and I think he will come in and improve us," Cobblers boss Keith Curle said.

"We are pleased to have secured his signature when there were a number of clubs interested in taking him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.