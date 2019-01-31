Jacob Bedeau: Scunthorpe sign defender from Aston Villa on free transfer

Jacob Bedeau made his professional debut at Bury during a seven-game loan spell in 2016-17

League One side Scunthorpe United have signed defender Jacob Bedeau on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal and is the Iron's seventh signing of the January transfer window.

"I just want to push on and help the team," Bedeau, who had a loan spell at Bury in 2016-17, said.

"It's two years to the day since I signed for Aston Villa, and that's been a great experience. I developed a lot."

