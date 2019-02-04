Shrewsbury Town: 'We're a little bit Jekyll and Hyde', says boss Sam Ricketts

Sam Ricketts' Shrewsbury were denied an FA Cup victory over Nuno's Wolves only by a 93rd-minute Matt Doherty equaliser in the first game

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts is wondering just what sort of performance he is going to witness in Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay against former club Wolves at Molineux.

Town head for Molineux on the back of a winless seven-game run in League One.

They are now one place off the bottom, yet in the cup, they have already beaten Stoke City and were so close to knocking out Wolves in the first game.

"Why have we done it in the FA Cup. And not in the league?" Ricketts asked.

Following Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by League One leaders Luton, which brought rumblings of discontent from Town fans, he told BBC Shropshire: "I'm not happy with it either.

"Once the second goal went in, which was a comical goal, we lost all aspect of belief and togetherness, which was disappointing. How do you come out of that?"

Shrewsbury fans have bitter memories of cup campaigns then turning sour on them in the league, most notably in 2003 when Kevin Ratcliffe's side famously upset Everton, whose team included a young Wayne Rooney, only to be relegated to the Conference just months later.

Ricketts, who left Wrexhamto take over in early December, is well aware of what the main priority is, having been given the funds to bring in 10 new January signings.

"We're a little bit Jekyll and Hyde," he said. "In the cup games, we have put in the work rate and intensity. We need to identify that.

"We've had a dressing room discussion and we've been very open and very frank about where we are. We have to do something to get our way out of it."

Just like Ratcliffe, former Wolves skipper Ricketts was so close to doing the same to his old club when the sides met at Oteley Road last month, with the Premier League side requiring a stoppage-time goal to force a replay.

One defeat in five games at Molineux

On their five previous trips to Molineux - the most recent a 0-0 draw in March 2014 - Town have only ever lost once.

"We worked hard to get in an incredibly good position," said Ricketts. "Unfortunately, we didn't see it out. But the players earned the right to take it back to Molineux.

"It's a distraction in one way but also an opportunity to perform on a great stage.

"I had some good times there. They've kicked on ever since and are in a really good place. Their fans have got plenty to be positive about.

"It's nice going back. But only if you do well."

Ricketts will be without both skipper Mat Sadler and midfielder Anthony Grant at Molineux. Both are suspended for picking up their second bookings in this season's competition.

He is also not allowed to use his latest batch of signings - and has a major doubt over his main January recruit, former Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards.

"I'm not sure to be honest," he said. "He did step back into training at the end of last week. But it's still probably a little bit early."