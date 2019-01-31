David Beckham: Salford City directorship approved by Football Association

David Beckham's appointment as a director of non-league club Salford City has been formally approved by the Football Association.

The 43-year-old former England captain's purchase of a 10% stake in Salford was revealed on 23 January.

He is now a part-owner of the side along with former Manchester United team-mates Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

Salford are second in the National League, English football's fifth tier.

The 'Class of 92' now own 60% of the club, with the remaining 40% being held by Singapore businessman Peter Lim.

Beckham - owner of American club Inter Miami, who will join Major League Soccer in 2020 - will attend Saturday's game against Maidstone United.

