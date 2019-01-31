Sir Gary Verity: Tour de Yorkshire boss a contender for Premier League chief executive role

Sir Gary Verity - pictured with cyclist Mark Cavendish - brought the Tour de France's Grand Depart to Yorkshire in 2014

Tour de Yorkshire chief Sir Gary Verity has emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant Premier League chief executive role.

Media executives Susanna Dinnage of Discovery and the BBC's Tim Davie have both turned down the role, despite Dinnage initially accepting it.

Another figure from the media industry is the league's preference.

However, businessman Verity - the head of tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire - made his name in cycling.

He brought the Tour de France's Grand Depart to Yorkshire in 2014, as well as cycling's Road World Championships later this year, and has been sounded out about the role.