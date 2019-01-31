Jake Doyle-Hayes of Aston Villa and Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson join Cambridge

Jake Doyle-Hayes has made three appearances in the EFL Cup for Aston Villa

Cambridge United have signed midfielders Jake Doyle-Hayes and Hayden Coulson on loan from Aston Villa and Middlesbrough respectively.

Both 20-year-olds will spend the rest of the season at the Abbey Stadium, where Villa's Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is also on loan.

U's boss Colin Calderwood said: "Both these young men have the potential to have great careers.

"In the short term, they will add to what we have already got here."

