Kyle Bennett: Swindon Town sign Bristol Rovers midfielder on loan
-
- From the section Swindon
Bristol Rovers midfielder Kyle Bennett has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old has scored four goals in 43 games for Rovers since arriving as a transfer deadline day signing from Portsmouth in 2018.
A Swindon statement said he will bring "a wealth of experience" to the County Ground.
Bennett, a former youth player with Wolves, has also previously played for Doncaster, Bury, Crawley and Bradford.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.