James Vaughan: Wigan Athletic striker joins League One club Portsmouth on loan
Portsmouth have signed striker James Vaughan on loan from Championship club Wigan until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old has scored three goals in 20 games for Wigan this season.
League One promotion hopefuls Pompey become Vaughan's 11th club since he made his first-team debut in the Premier League with Everton in 2005.
"James is an experienced centre-forward and has been excellent for clubs for a number of years," said Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett.
