Aboubakar Kamara: Fulham striker loaned to Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor

Fulham's French striker Aboubakar Kamara has joined Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was arrested at the club's training ground on Monday on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Fulham said he had been "banned indefinitely from all club activities".

He joined the club from SC Amiens in July 2017 and scored five goals in 15 appearances for the club this season.

Kamara was involved in a penalty controversy in December, after he failed to score despite snatching the ball from team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Manager Claudio Ranieri said he "wanted to kill" the striker following the incident.

But on Thursday, Ranieri said he would be "happy" if the Frenchman returns to the club.

"He's a good player, he must stay a little quiet but is a good player," said Ranieri.

"If he comes back he understood the actions and must improve his attitude. I told the club if Abou comes back I am happy."

Earlier, SK Slavia Prague announced they had given defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui permission to travel to London for negotiations over joining the Cottagers.

