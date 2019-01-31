Chris Dagnall: Tranmere Rovers re-sign Bury striker after almost 13-year absence

Chris Dagnall has scored 140 goals in his 10-club career

Tranmere Rovers have re-signed Chris Dagnall on a deal until the end of the season following his release by Bury.

Striker Dagnall, 32, began his career at Tranmere, before leaving for Rochdale, initially on loan in 2006.

He has since made 542 appearances with Dale, Scunthorpe, Barnsley, Bradford City, Coventry City, Leyton Orient, Hibernian, Crewe Alexandra and the Shakers, scoring 140 times.

"I know exactly what a good footballer he is," said manager Micky Mellon.

"I know Chris Dagnall very well from his time previously at Tranmere and working with him at Barnsley. "

Rovers are 10th in League Two, eight points off a play-off place, and 11 behind third-placed Bury, managed by former Tranmere striker Ryan Lowe.

