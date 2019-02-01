Alan Stubbs: St Mirren sacking was 'very harsh' after four league games

Alan Stubbs oversaw three league defeats in four games, including a 4-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle

Alan Stubbs claims it was "very harsh" for St Mirren to have sacked him as manager after just four Scottish Premiership games.

Stubbs, who lead Hibernian to the Scottish Cup in 2016, was removed from his post in September after one win and three successive league defeats.

The Paisley club have only won two games since as they sit bottom of the table under Oran Kearney.

"That's the way football is going," Stubbs told BBC Scotland.

"I won one in four and among those four we played Rangers at Ibrox, Hearts at Tynecastle.

"I remember speaking to someone who said 'in the squad you've inherited there's only four potential starters, and that's at a push'.

"So I was saying 'Well, who has given them all contracts before I walked in the door?' because from what I could gather a lot of them weren't ready or good enough."

Former Hibs and Rotherham boss Stubbs recruited 13 players for newly promted St MIrren during the summer, and attempted to bring in former Rangers striker Kenny Miller and forward Greg Stewart.

However, despite opening his tenure by progressing from the Betfred Cup group stage and beating Dundee on the opening day, heavy defeats by Aberdeen and Hearts contributed to a swift downfall.

"I wanted to be ambitious," added Stubbs, who admitted he felt let down by the club in his efforts to close both transfer deals.

"One of the first things I heard was the chairman say 'there's no reason why we can't finish in fourth' and the chief executive say 'there's no reason we can't finish in sixth'.

"For me, if you want to finish in top places you have to show ambition and you talk about marquee signings, you need them to get to the upper echelons."

Stubbs - who played for Bolton, Celtic, Everton and Sunderland - said it "was a huge statement" with a budget "more bottom three than top six".